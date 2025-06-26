Live
- Man Wrongly Jailed in Wife’s 'Fake Murder Case' Seeks ₹5 Crore Compensation
- Over 90 pc Indian employees confident about affording healthcare needs: Report
- Karnataka Govt to Give Shoes and Socks to 40 Lakh Students in 2025-26
- Haldi Milk or Ashwagandha Tea: Which Night Drink Is Best for Quality Sleep?
- Rajnath Singh holds 'insightful' meetings with Belarusian and Russian defence ministers in China
- Inflammatory cells continue in blood after treatment of severe asthma: Study
- Bengaluru Traffic Police Issue New Rules for East Bengaluru Roads
- Andhra Pradesh Braced for Heavy Rains and Flood Risks
- Bernie Sanders Calls for 4-Day Workweek, Says AI Should Empower Workers, Not Replace Them
- Gujarat AAP's Makwana resigns from all posts; alleges bias against OBCs
Municipal engg workers stage protest
Municipal engineering workers staged a unique protest by kneeling in front of the Puttaparthi Municipality Office on Wednesday, demanding implementation of government welfare schemes and fair treatment.
Puttaparthi: Municipal engineering workers staged a unique protest by kneeling in front of the Puttaparthi Municipality Office on Wednesday, demanding implementation of government welfare schemes and fair treatment.
The protestors, raising slogans, urged authorities to implement welfare schemes for municipal engineering workers and to ensure equal pay for equal work. They highlighted their continuous hard work and dedication within municipal departments and demanded formal recognition as government employees.
The workers further demanded a minimum monthly salary of Rs 26,000, along with inclusion in official welfare programmes, citing the essential nature of their services to urban administration. Protesters called on the government to acknowledge their efforts and extend them employee benefits, job security, and wage parity with permanent staff.