Municipal engg workers stage protest

Puttaparthi: Municipal engineering workers staged a unique protest by kneeling in front of the Puttaparthi Municipality Office on Wednesday, demanding implementation of government welfare schemes and fair treatment.

The protestors, raising slogans, urged authorities to implement welfare schemes for municipal engineering workers and to ensure equal pay for equal work. They highlighted their continuous hard work and dedication within municipal departments and demanded formal recognition as government employees.

The workers further demanded a minimum monthly salary of Rs 26,000, along with inclusion in official welfare programmes, citing the essential nature of their services to urban administration. Protesters called on the government to acknowledge their efforts and extend them employee benefits, job security, and wage parity with permanent staff.