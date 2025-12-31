Municipal upgrades announced in Sri Sathya Sai and East Godavari districts

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced the upgrade of two municipalities in its latest notification. Kadiri Municipality in Sri Sathya Sai district has been elevated from Special Grade to Selection Grade, following a review of its financial performance over the past two years.

Meanwhile, Kovvur Municipality in East Godavari district has been upgraded from Grade 3 to Grade 1, based on revenue generation since 2021.

The government has emphasised that these upgrades will take effect immediately. The orders were issued by S. Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.