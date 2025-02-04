Live
Munikrishna Elected Deputy Mayor of Tirupati Municipal Corporation
Munikrishna, the candidate from the TDP, has been elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation. In a close contest, he received 26 votes, while his opponent Bhaskar Reddy from the YSRCP garnered 21 votes.
The deputy mayoral election had initially been scheduled for Monday but was postponed to today due to a lack of quorum. Out of the total 50 corporators, only 22 turned up for the vote, including Tirupati Jana Sena MLA Arani Srinivasulu. With a requirement of at least 25 members present for the election to proceed, officials decided to delay the process.
After the postponement, the election was successfully conducted today, resulting in Munikrishna's victory. The current composition of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation includes 47 active corporators.