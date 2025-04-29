Muntimadugu Reddy appointed as chairman of Cooperative Bank

Anantapur: Muntimadugu Keshava Reddy has been elected as the Chairman of the Anantapur District Cooperative Bank. A native of Garladinne mandal, Keshava Reddy has long been associated with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and has contributed significantly to the party’s growth and development. His appointment was officially confirmed today in the nominated posts list released by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Keshava Reddy’s name was finalized for the prestigious post in recognition of his dedicated service to the party and his instrumental role in securing TDP’s victory during the last elections. In particular, he played a key role in the success of Bandaru Shravani, the MLA from Singanamala constituency. He is also an active member of the Singanamala constituency’s Two-Man Committee. Following his appointment, there was a widespread celebration among TDP leaders and party workers across Anantapur district, who expressed their happiness over the decision.