Murder accused arrested

Nellore: The police on Thursday arrested Vemula Ranjith Kumar (26) for the murder of Peta Koteswaramma (68), who lives alone in Kothavangallu village of Kodavaluru mandal. They recovered a gold chain weighing 30 gm and the stone, with which he killed the victim. The arrest was effected within 48 hours of the crime.

Briefing reporters here on Thursday, SP Ajitha Vejendla said that some unidentified persons entered the victim’s house on January 5, killed her with a stone and decamped with a gold chain.

Following a complaint by Koteswaramma's son P Srinivasulu, Kodavalur police registered a case on January 6. The special parties headed by Kovur CI Sudhakar Reddy, arrested the accused at Rajupalem village of Kodavaluru mandal on Thursday.

The SP said accused Ranjith Kumar confessed that he also murdered Goli Suselamma (60) of the same village on June 2, 2022, during interrogation.

The SP appreciated cops for nabbing the accused within 48 hours of the incident.

Additional SP CH Soujanya, Nellore Rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao and others were present.