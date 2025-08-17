Murder accused arrested

Nellore: Police have arrested two persons for murdering Sheik Like of Victoria Nagar in the city and recovered murder weapons at Bhagath Singh Colony on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Syed Nooruddin alias Nizamuddin (30) of Konetimitta Mulapet and Sheik Usman alias Davu (25) of Puttaveedi of Balaji Nagar in the city.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Chinna Bazar police station CI Koteswara Rao said that the prime accused in this case, Syed Nooruddin, suspected the deceased Sheik Like has extra marital affair with his wife and hatched a plan to kill Sheik with the help of his fried, Sheik Usman.

The duo attacked the victim while he was going on motorcycle at Alankar Centre and stabbed him to death.

The CI said that special parties were formed to nab the accused and arrested the duo at Bhagath Singh Nagar on city outskirts on Saturday.