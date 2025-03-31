Murder accused held, stolen property recovered

Eluru: The Eluru district police have arrested the accused in a murder for gain case involving the killing of an elderly woman who was alone at home and recovered stolen property. On March 27, within the jurisdiction of Eluru 1 Town Police Station, an incident occurred in which Chanapathi Ramanamma alias Chitla Ramanamma (65), a resident of Vennavalli Vari Peta, was alone at home when an unknown person broke in. The accused strangled her using a nylon rope, tied her hands and legs, stole her gold ornaments, and attempted to destroy evidence by pouring petrol on the body and setting it on fire.

Under the supervision of Eluru District In-charge SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, a special investigation team was formed led by Eluru District Additional SP (Admin) N Suryachandra Rao and Eluru SDPO D Shravan Kumar.

As part of the investigation, on March 30, at around 11:00 am, the police apprehended the accused Chanapathi Durgaprasad alias Sreeshayana (25) near Pampula Cheruvu Road, in front of the Public Health and Executive Engineer Office, Eluru, while he was riding a motorcycle. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and explained how he committed the murder. The stolen gold ornaments, cash, and motorcycle were recovered from him.

Recovered property includes gold ornaments of 57 grams worth approximately Rs 4 lakh, cash of Rs 1,000 and a motorcycle.

On Sunday, the accused was produced before the PJCJ Court, Eluru, and was remanded to judicial custody. Eluru District In-charge SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi appreciated the police team for their diligence and commitment in handling this high-priority investigation.