Murder politics is in YSRCP’s DNA

Kovvur (East Godavari): Observing that murder politics is part of YSRCP's DNA, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in his capacity as the YSRCP president, sought votes in 2014 claiming that his father and former chief minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was murdered while in 2019 he approached the voters claiming that his paternal uncle was done to death.

“Now Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of the state, is again resorting to similar murder politics by not paying pension to the beneficiaries,” Naidu said while addressing a huge public meeting at Kovvur.

He said BJP and the Jana Sena have come forward to have an alliance with the TDP only to work for the victory of the people, he said, adding that Daggubati Purandeswari is contesting to the Lok Sabha from here while two Jana Sena candidates are part of the race of the alliance for the Assembly from here. Since the fan has come to a grinding halt and will no longer rotate, the people are aware of this fact and are getting ready to make it into pieces, Chandrababu said.

Extending support to the advocates who are fighting against the Land Titling Act, Chandrababu Naidu promised to revoke the legislation soon after coming to power. “Work hard for these 39 days and I will take the responsibility personally to bring the State back on track. The victory of all our candidates should be one-sided,” the TDP supremo said.