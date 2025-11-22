Murmu offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Friday, accompanied by her family members and official entourage. Adhering to temple tradition, the President first visited the Sri Varaha Swamy temple before proceeding to the Maha Dwaram of the Tirumala shrine.

She was received by TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer AK Singhal, Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, and other senior officials. Temple priests extended the customary ‘Isthikaphal’ welcome.

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy accompanied the President during Srivari Darshan.

Inside the sanctum sanctorum, President Murmu offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara and later received Sesha Vastram. Veda pundits rendered Vedasirvachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The Chairman and EO presented her with Theertha Prasadam, a portrait of Lord Venkateswara, and the 2026 diaries and calendars published by TTD. TTD Trust Board members Panabaka Lakshmi, Janaki Devi Bhanuprakash Reddy, Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, CVSO Muralikrishna, along with District Collector Dr. Venkateswar, SP Subbarayudu, and other officials, were also present during the visit.