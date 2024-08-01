Visakhapatnam : Music therapy produces positive results and will improve and maintain physical, psychological and social well-being of individuals, said experts from the classical music field here on Wednesday at GITAM.

Participating in the music therapy session organised by the institution’s Fine and Performing Arts department, Indian Music Therapy Association president TV Sairam said that music has been used as a therapeutic tool for centuries and shown to affect many areas of the brain.

This fact, combined with the engaging nature of music and the diversity of its forms, makes music uniquely effective in the treatment of a wide array of physical and mental problems. Andhra University Department of Music and Dance Board of Studies chairman KSaraswati Vidyardhi said that ancient Indian classical music therapy reduces anxiety, stress, depression, sadness, anger and many more disorders.

She referred to several important ragas on the occasion. AU psychology department retired professor V Gowri Ramamohan said that learning music will improve the memory and help to overcome stress. She said that music can play an effective role in helping people lead better, fruitful lives. As part of the event, Lebenshilfe managing director Lakshmi explained how music therapy is helpful to treat mentally retarded children.

Indian Music Therapy Association coordinator Lakshmi Surya Teja, GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences director Sushmaraj, senior faculty members B. Nalini and others participated in the event.

