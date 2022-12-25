Muslims demand Shadi Tohfa to all poor families

Vijayawada: Muslims in the state are disappointed over the conditions set for availing YSR Shadi Tohfa scheme aimed at rendering financial assistance to the Muslims of BPL families for marriage. The state government has announced Rs 1 lakh for the poor Muslim families for wedding. White ration card holders are eligible for the scheme. However, the government excluded sections like Pathans, Syeds from the scheme, who are considered to belong higher social state within the community.

Before the elections, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured Rs 1 lakh assistance to the Muslim white ration card holders to meet marriage expenses.

Unaware of these rules and regulations, all Muslims having white ration cards are applying for the Shadi Tohfa benefit and are waiting for help from the government. But, the software is not receiving the applications of Pathans, said disappointed members of the community. Pathans and Syeds are also Muslims in Andhra Pradesh. They are questioning why the government is showing discrimination against them in implementation of the scheme. Ward Sachivalayam staff also state that the software is not receiving the applications of Pathans.

During the previous TDP rule, the government used to sanction financial assistance of Rs.50,000 under the Shadi Tohfa to poor Muslims, irrespective of educational qualification of the bride and bridegroom and sub-sects of the Muslim community.

Muslims are unhappy with the Class 10 condition set by the government for becoming eligible for the financial aid. As per the rule, the bride and bridegroom should have passed Class 10 examination. Due to poverty and other reasons, many poor Muslims drop out of at school level. These families are thus being deprived of Shadi Toffa from the government.

The state government announced that the government will credit Rs 1 lakh in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries once in three months, that is in February, May, August and November. The bride and bridegroom should visit Sachivalayams and give biometrics. Besides caste certificate, Class 10 certificate with hall ticket number and marriage certificate will have to be submitted.

Now, Muslims are questioning the government why Class 10 rule is set for Shadi Tohfa scheme which denies benefit to the poor families, school dropouts and uneducated Muslims.

Md Fataulla, general secretary, state TDP Minority Cell demanded that the government implement Shadi Tohfa to all poor Muslims and stop discriminating against Pathans and illiterate, poor Muslims.

Poor and school dropouts are expressing strong displeasure over the policies of the YSRCP government. Sk Khadar, vice-president of Vijayawada city Congress, demanded that the government should implement Shadi Tohfa to all Muslim families irrespective of subsect and educational qualifications. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy is cheating the Muslims and has no intention to help the poor Muslims and sanction Shadi Tohfa.