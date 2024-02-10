MVV Satyanarayana conducts Padayatra in GVMC ward 19

MVV Satyanarayana visited the localities in the Visakha East Constituency, including the GVMC 19th Ward, 22nd Ward Jalaripet, Siddharth Nagar, New Reshapuvanipalem, and Sivanandapuram. He walked door to door, explaining the welfare schemes implemented by the government and listening to the problems faced by the people.





On the 35th day of the Padayatra, Mr. Satyanarayana visited the house of G Ammoru and Nukaratnam in the 19th Ward Jalari Petal and had lunch there. During the program, he highlighted the welfare schemes provided by Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy to every eligible individual, regardless of their caste or religion.





The event was attended by several party members, including Ward YCP Incharge Surada Das, Vadamodula Ganesh, village heads Teddu Parasanna and Pujari Sattiah, and various other party leaders, village elders, and women.

