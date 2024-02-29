MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for development works in Visakhapatnam east

Live
The foundation stone laying ceremony for various development projects in Visalakshi Nagar, Dayal Nagar, and Kondavalu areas of Visakha East Constituency took place on Wednesday. The event was organized by members of Parliament, East Constituency YCP Coordinator MV Satyanarayana, along with Ward Corporator Ummidi Swathidas.
During the ceremony, Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayanagaru announced that the projects would be funded by GVMC with an amount of Rs. xx. He emphasized that several development initiatives have already been implemented in Visakha East Constituency, costing crores of rupees.
MVV Satyanarayana Garu instructed the authorities to expedite the foundation stone laying program in order to speed up the overall progress. The event was attended by GVMCAE Sreedhar, Work Inspector Ramana, Mandal presidents Samman Das, Jodugulla Palem village elders Ummidi Apparao, Kala, Shankar, as well as a large number of women and party members.