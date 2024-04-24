My achievements in 10 years will ensure my win

Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat takes centre stage in the city which is known as the hotbed of the politics where the electoral battle is going to be between two brothers, Kesineni Srinivas (alias Nani) and Kesineni Shivnath (alias Chinni). Nani recently switched loyalties to YSRCP from TDP. In an exclusive interview to P V Krishna Rao, Nani exudes confidence of achieving a hat trick even if TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu contests against him

How confident are you to achieve a hat trick?

I am 100 per cent confident because I know what my performance as Vijayawada MP has been in the last two terms.

Don’t you think that your sudden decision to change the party would affect your winning chances?

No. Though I have changed the party, the cadre and the voters know the reason and they judge me based on my work and commitment to develop the constituency.

How do you rate your achievements in the last two terms? What have been your achievements?

Two major flyovers, one at Kanaka Durga temple and the second one at Benz circle have helped in easing traffic congestion. I personally persuaded the issue with the then Union minister Nitin Gadkari. In united Andhra Pradesh, focus was on Hyderabad. After bifurcation, though capital was to come at Amravati the city lagged in all sectors. We did not even have a proper airport. I insisted that the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu should develop the Gannavaram airport and he developed a green field airport.

What prompted you to change the party?

Chandrababu Naidu did not appreciate my services and finally denied ticket. When I was informed about this decision, and when I was asked not to participate in party programmes, I decided to quit the party. Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invited me and I joined YSRCP.

Was it just sort of revenge for not giving ticket or was there anything that attracted you towards YSRCP?

I was attracted by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment for upliftment of poor, implementation of welfare schemes, development of government schools, implementation of various welfare schemes, reduction in poverty ratio, etc., attracted me towards YSRCP.

Will you agree that there has been no employment and development except welfare schemes in AP?

No. I will not agree. Nearly six lakh jobs were created including two lakh in private sector while only 40,000 jobs were created during Chandrababu’s government. Jagan gave priority for human resources development.

He focused on blue economy and started developing number of ports in the state. Jagan Mohan Reddy spent Rs 30,000 crore for construction of village and ward secretariats as part of decentralisation of administration. So we have many things to tell the people and seek votes.