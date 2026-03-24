N-Gen post office inaugurated

Bhimavaram: “This initiative reflects the Department of Posts’ commitment to transforming traditional post offices into vibrant, student-friendly service hubs aligned with the aspirations of the younger generation,” said Dr S Sivaram, Post Master General of Vijayawada region while inaugurating the N-Gen transformed Sub Post Office at Sri Vishnu Engineering College here on Monday.

The initiative has already transformed 46 post offices across the country as of December 31, 2025, with a target of reaching 100 N-Gen post offices by March 31, 2026. Notably, the Bhimavaram campus post office is the third such facility in Andhra Pradesh, following similar transformations at VIT Amaravati and Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

Dr Sivaram expressed gratitude to the management of Vishnu Educational Institutes for their continuous support in revamping the campus post office. He emphasised that the N-Gen concept is designed to meet the evolving needs of the next generation by offering innovative, customised, and technology-driven postal services.

The modernised facility provides a seamless experience with digital payment options, simplified service delivery, and enhanced access to postal, banking, insurance, and e-commerce services under one roof—reinforcing India Post’s vision of innovation, inclusivity, and customer-centric service.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices of Bhimavaram division K Harikrishna Prasad, Deputy Superintendent, Bhimavaram division A Suresh Kumar, along with directors, teaching and non-teaching staff of Vishnu Educational Society, were present at the event.