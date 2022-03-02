Nabard plays key role in development: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday released a State Focus Paper (SFP) 2022-23 prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

Participating in the State Credit Seminar here, the Chief Minister said that the role of Nabard and other banks was quite prominent in the economic and social development of the state. "They assist various initiatives of the government, especially in strengthening the rural economy during Covid. Despite the pandemic, agriculture sector achieved a growth rate of 4.16 per cent.

The government aims at making Andhra Pradesh a leading State in the field of agriculture," he said. Elaborating on the government's initiatives that are being implemented for the farmers' welfare, the CM said that the government is assisting farmers' right from seed to sale, through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and even compensating them during losses. The Chief Minister said that revolutionary steps have been taken in the field of agriculture by introducing e-cropping at village level, agri-labs in all rural constituencies, besides establishing infrastructural facilities like godowns, cold storages, processing units at the parliamentary constituency level.

Stating that all these initiatives would add value to crops, he urged Nabard to provide required assistance to the agriculture sector.

Further, he stated that the government is taking measures in strengthening co-operative banks and societies by bringing transparent policies. The Chief Minister emphasized on using the latest technology in agriculture. He said that 16 new medical colleges are being constructed besides developing 11 existing medical colleges under the Nadu-Nedu initiative.

On the education front, English medium has been introduced in all government schools, bilingual textbooks are made available for the convenience of students, the CM said. He also stated that efforts are being made to provide safe drinking water to those villages suffering from fluorosis and working to prevent drought conditions in the Rayalaseema region by completing all the proposed projects. In order to change the livelihoods of the fishermen community, the State government was setting up harbours, ports and fish landing centres, where the works have already begun, he said.

Meanwhile, Nabard Chairman Chintala Govindarajulu said that the Nabard prioritises in establishing agricultural infrastructure and hailed the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister.

He stressed on the need to set up a state co-operative training institute and stated that co-operative banks would work professionally, if the staff gets promoted on the basis of merit in the examinations conducted by this institution.

He said that Rs 58,000 crore was given to Dwacra communities across the country, of which Rs 22,000 crore was given to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone. He stated that 100 per cent repayment is being made towards the zero-interest loan scheme in the State.