Nadendla Manohar outlines welfare initiatives at north Andhra conference
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nadendla Manohar emphasised the government’s efforts to improve services through the Civil Supplies Department during the regional conference of Uttarandhra districts held at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate. He announced that ration goods are being supplied for 15 days each month, with home delivery for the elderly and disabled above 65 years from the 26th to 30th of every month.
Manohar stated, “Despite a burden of about Rs. 200 crore, we have moved forward to provide better ration supplies.” He highlighted the success of the Deepam scheme, which has provided subsidies to one crore beneficiaries in Phase 1 and 95 lakh in Phase 2. The government aims to resolve technical issues in Phase 3, ensuring all eligible individuals receive benefits.
He also addressed reports that gas delivery personnel are charging fees, stating guidelines have been issued and strict action will be taken against offenders. Additionally, he announced the rollout of smart ration cards from August 25 and increased surveillance on illegal ration rice movement to prevent misuse.