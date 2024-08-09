Nadendla requests 1 lakh tonne red gram from Centre

Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar requested the Union minister for civil supplies, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi to release the pending grants and to allot one lakh tonnes of red gram to Andhra Pradesh.

He also urged the Centre to increase the beneficiaries of ration in the state over and above the existing families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Manohar on Thursday met the Union minister Joshi in Delhi and submitted a representation requesting allotment of red gram as well as release of pending of Rs1,187 crore grants.

The minister also requested allocation of Rs 532 crore for price stabilisation funds and permission for construction of 11 godowns for food storage.

Manohar in a press release stated that the Union minister had responded positively to the request made by him on the requirements of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the Central minister also stated that a meeting will be conducted to discuss the problems of Andhra Pradesh after completion of the current Parliament session.

Lok Sabha members of Kakinada, Eluru, resident commissioner of AP Bhavan, officials of the civil supplies department accompanied Manohar.