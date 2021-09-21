Nadu-Nedu: Financial crunch delays works

Kurnool/Srikakulam/Anantapur: Lack of basic amenities continues to haunt students studying in government schools across Kurnool district where 2,783 schools are to get a facelift under the Nadu-Nedu programme in three phases.

In the first phase, works for 1,080 schools have been completed and the remaining 1,703 would be taken up in the second and third phases, according to K Venugopal, project director of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Of the 1,080 schools, several schools lack proper toilet facilities, classrooms and other infrastructure such as fans, tables, bulbs and drinking water facilities. The Zilla Parishad Upper Primary School in Merugudoddi village in Kodumur mandal is in a bad condition and basic facilities are yet to be provided here.

Even now, students of Zilla Parishad High School at Burandoddi village in C- Belagal mandal are seen seated on the floor while listening to classes. Toilet facilities in some schools are far from satisfactory. Several schools do not have adequate classrooms.

When enquired about the status, the SSA project director Venugopal said that some of the works were kept pending due to financial paucity and Rs 5.37 crore was required to complete them. "A proposal to sanction funds has been sent to the principal secretary through the district collector. If the government releases the funds, work will pick up pace," he added.

Absence of quality work

In several elementary schools, quality work appears to be a far cry in Srikakulam district despite the state government spending crores of rupees to develop the government schools under Nadu-Nedu.

Along with the elementary schools, the situation is the same in a number of upper primary and high schools in Ponduru, Laveru, Etcherla, Itchapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Amudalavalasa and other mandals across the district.

At Municipal High School, Amudalavalasa, running water and safe drinking water facilities are yet to be provided. "We are completing works in a phased manner. In some schools, water facilities are yet to be provided," said Tirumala Chaitanya, project officer for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and G Pagadalamma, district education officer.

In Srikakulam district, a total Rs 260 crore worth works have been proposed by the committees to provide facilities at 1,238 schools during the first phase and the works are supposed to be completed by July-end. But not many are up with even basic amenities.

Pending works

In Anantapur, only 1,200 schools were covered under the 'Manabadi Nadu-Nedu' programme so far.

Of the 1,200, works related to 800 schools alone were grounded in the first phase. In 400 schools, works like paintings of toilets and water treatment arrangements are in progress. Toilet maintenance in some schools is far from satisfactory, while in some institutions temporary arrangement is being made from other sources for the supply of water.

Some contractors could not complete the works assigned to them due to shortage of funds. NABARD which adopted 10 schools in the district has failed to wrap up the renovation works, among other amenities.

Except the schools that are in close proximity to district headquarters, several schools which have good toilets are not being maintained as many teachers cite paucity of funds as the reason for their poor maintenance.

According to district education officer Samuel, 1,500 schools will be covered in the second phase.

Due to lack of classrooms, students are seated on the floor at a government school in Burandoddi village in C Belagal mandal in Kurnool district Toilets at Zilla Parishad Upper Primary School in Megurudoddi in Kodumur mandal in Kurnool district are seen in bad condition






