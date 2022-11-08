Nagaravanam at Kothuru Tadepalli: Perfect place to nestle in nature

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Nagaravanam, developed by forest department at Kothuru Tadepalli in 100 hectares of reserve forest and 10 km away from Vijayawada city, turned out as a breathing space for the people of Vijayawada and surrounding areas. Surrounded by a small hillock and full of shrubs and trees, Nagaravanam became as a best choice for people, who are searching for greener pastures during the present Kartika Masam.

Another benefit was that with the development of Nagaravanam, now there is no need to travel more than 200 kms to enjoy the forest cover at Maredumilli in ASR district.

The forest officials developed a walking track for a stretch of 3 km and pagodas (sitting spaces) with wooden benches in the shape of mushroom umbrella, boat in addition to children play area and an open stage for organising programmes.

At present, forest officials are allowing people from 5.30 am for the benefit of walkers and trekkers.

According to NTR district forest officer AVSRK Appanna, the department is developing three Nagaravanams including the present one at Kothuru Tadepalli, second one 'Butterfly Park' at Mulapadu village and a third one on Krishna riverbank area near Kanaka Durga Varadhi.

It may be noted that in the recent AP Forestcon-2022, the forest department came up with a new slogan 'now forests are open for people' to increase green cover and to develop ecotourism with public cooperation.

Special Chief Secretary (Environment Forest Science & Technology) Neerabh Kumar Prasad said the State government committed to conserve nature and increase forest cover from the existing 23% to 33%. The forest department is planning to develop Nagaravanams in all municipalities involving people to provide lung space in urban areas, he added.

Principal Conservator of Forests Y Madhusudhana Reddy stated that more and more eco tourist spots will be identified and developed with public involvement to bring awareness among people on environmentprotection.

The Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change issued new guidelines to develop Nagaravanams in all municipalities in the country to improve green infrastructure in urban landscape to provide wholesome healthy living environment for the urban residents contributing to growth of clean, green, healthy and sustainable cities.