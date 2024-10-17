  • Menu
Nagarjuna Sagar gets 76,555 cusecs floodwater

As water level reaches full reservoir level of 590, officials lift 8 gates releasing 76,555 cusecs water downstream

Guntur: Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is getting heavy inflows from the upstream of the project due to heavy rains in the catchment area for the last few days. At present, the reservoir is getting 76,555 cusecs of floodwater from upstream.

The project engineering officials lifted eight crest gates and releasing 76,555 cusecs of water to downstream. Inflows are expected to increase further into the reservoir in the next two days due to rise in inflows into Srisailam reservoir for the last three days. The reservoir reached its full reservoir level (FRL) of 590 feet.

If inflows increase further, more gates will be lifted and water will be released downstream.

Due to heavy discharge of floodwater from Nagarjuana Sagar reservoir, inflows will increase into Pulichintala project in Palandu district. It will take at least one day for floodwater to reach Pulichintala project.

