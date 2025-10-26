Nagula Chavithi celebrated with devotion across Tirupati

Tirupati: The festival of Nagula Chavithi was celebrated with great religious fervour and devotion across Tirupati on Saturday. From early morning, a large number of devotees, dressed in traditional attire, gathered with their families at snake pits and temples to offer prayers to Naga Devatha, the serpent deity.

The Nagalamma temples and snake pit areas in several parts of the city witnessed heavy rush as devotees performed traditional rituals and pujas. Offerings of milk and eggs were made to the deity, while special prayers and chants echoed through the premises.

Children added to the festive atmosphere, lighting firecrackers and joining their parents in the celebrations. After completing rituals at snake pits, devotees visited nearby temples to continue their prayers and seek blessings for family well-being and protection from evil.

The festival, observed on the fourth day after Deepavali (Nagula Chavithi), holds great significance among devotees who believe that worshipping serpent gods on this day ensures health, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.