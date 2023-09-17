Live
- Himachal to establish single 'energy trading desk'
- Sonia Gandhi announces Six Guarantees in Telangana public meeting
- Forest Department employee trampled to death by wild elephant in Maharashtra
- BRS leader Kavitha welcomes CWC resolution on women’s quota bill
- Pakistan: Qazi Faez Isa sworn in as new Chief Justice
- Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1701 crore to DoT for spectrum auction instalment
- MP CM Chouhan inaugurates ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana’
- National Motorcycle Drag Racing: Mohammed Arfath emerges fastest; Fazil, Shaik emerge on top
- Asia Cup: Mohammed Siraj stars with deadly six-fer as India bowl out Sri Lanka for paltry 50
- Delhi L-G visits Dwarka to check development related works
Just In
Naidu arrested over involvement in corruption, accuses Kakani Govardhan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy expressed his anger towards Chandrababu Naidu, stating that he was arrested by the CID due to his alleged involvement in corruption.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy expressed his anger towards Chandrababu Naidu, stating that he was arrested by the CID due to his alleged involvement in corruption. He criticized the TDP, which had been in power for 14 years, claiming that constitutional systems were undermined during their tenure.
Kakani accused Chandrababu of causing excessive debt during his five years in power in bifurcated Andhra Pradesh. He also mentioned that Lokesh, Chandrababu's son, is reportedly seeking assistance from lawyers in Delhi to secure Chandrababu's release.
Minister Kakani dismissed the notion that Pawan Kalyan and the Janasena party, which he claimed does not have even 4 percent of the votes posing a significant challenge to the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party). He said that it is ridiculous that Pawan Kalyan could block the YSRCP's progress.