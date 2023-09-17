Naidu arrested over involvement in corruption, accuses Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy expressed his anger towards Chandrababu Naidu, stating that he was arrested by the CID due to his alleged involvement in corruption. He criticized the TDP, which had been in power for 14 years, claiming that constitutional systems were undermined during their tenure.



Kakani accused Chandrababu of causing excessive debt during his five years in power in bifurcated Andhra Pradesh. He also mentioned that Lokesh, Chandrababu's son, is reportedly seeking assistance from lawyers in Delhi to secure Chandrababu's release.

Minister Kakani dismissed the notion that Pawan Kalyan and the Janasena party, which he claimed does not have even 4 percent of the votes posing a significant challenge to the YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party). He said that it is ridiculous that Pawan Kalyan could block the YSRCP's progress.