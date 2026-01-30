Naidu begins Guntur–Kuppam tour to launch Rs 690 cr development works

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will begin a two-phase tour of Guntur and his home constituency Kuppam from Friday, focusing on healthcare, infrastructure, industry, and welfare programmes.

He will first visit Guntur, where he will inaugurate the Mother and Child Health Centre at the government general hospital. The Rs 100-crore facility was funded by alumni of Guntur Medical College settled in North America. Naidu had laid the foundation stone for the building in 2018. The State government has provided an additional Rs 27 crore for medical equipment, furniture, and support facilities. After completing the Guntur programme, the Chief Minister will proceed to Kuppam, where he will remain till Sunday evening. During the visit, he will launch and review development and welfare works worth nearly Rs 690 crore.

He will inaugurate the Agastya Vidyachal Academy, built at a cost of Rs 3 crore and lay foundation stones for the Learners’ Accommodation Centre (Rs 10 crore) and the Oberoi Visitors Centre (Rs 2 crore). Naidu will inaugurate the library, co-working space, and Aditya Birla Multi-Skill Centre at the Swarna Navadisha Centre, which aims to train 350 youth every year. He will also launch tourism projects, including the Kangundi Heritage Village, Bouldering Park, and Punnammi Resorts, and lay foundation stones for Rs 4 crore worth of CSR-funded tourism works.