Naidu committed to journalists’ welfare: Palle Sindhura Reddy
Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority to the welfare of journalists in the newly formed Andhra Pradesh coalition government.
Anantapur: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority to the welfare of journalists in the newly formed Andhra Pradesh coalition government.
Speaking at a welfare event organised at the Anantapur Press Club under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Federation (APWJF), and supported by Sri Balaji Educational Society, MLA Sindhura Reddy, District Collector Vinod Kumar, and Society Chairman Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy distributed educational materials such as notebooks and stationery to around 280 children of journalists.
Paying tribute to deceased journalist Nagaraju from HMTV Uravakonda, the event commenced with two minutes of silence. MLA Sindhura Reddy expressed her gratitude to the media fraternity, stating that her family shares a deep-rooted 40-year connection with journalism.
She recalled her uncle, former minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, who served as the State Information Minister for three years and held the media in high regard.
In a special gesture, Chairman of Sri Balaji Educational Society and PVKK Engineering College, Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy, announced that the institution would bear the complete educational expenses of Nagaraju’s children who lost their father in a road accident.
APWJF District President Shafi and General Secretary Rapati Ramanujeyaulu thanked the MLA and the Collector for their continued concern towards journalists’ welfare. They also raised key demands, including housing sites, construction assistance, accreditation benefits, and further support for higher education of journalists’ children.
She assured the gathering that she would pursue these demands in the Assembly and work with the government to resolve them.