Naidu confident of indisputable victory of NDA

Mangalagiri: Expressing confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to register indisputable and unquestionable victory in these elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday appreciated the efforts of the leaders and the activists of all the alliance partners for the success of the NDA in these polls.

Addressing the zoom meeting with the NDA candidates who are in the race for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Naidu said that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP State president D Purandeswari, the leaders and the activists of all the three alliance partners had worked hard for the victory of the NDA.

He also gave a roadmap for the leaders and the activists of the NDA on the efforts to be taken during the counting process on Tuesday.

“All the exit polls clearly indicated the victory of the NDA and the alliance is going to form the governments both at the Centre and in the State,” Naidu told the candidates. The fear of defeat is haunting the YSRCP who are resorting to leveling baseless allegations against the TDP on the counting of votes.

“The YSRCP is now in the process of finding reasons for its defeat and the efforts to create a sort of commotion on the directions issued by the poll panel on the postal ballots by moving the court is part of this exercise,” Naidu said and cautioned the NDA leaders that there is every possibility that these YSRCP leaders may resort to various irregularities and attacks on the counting day too.

He directed the counting agents and the chief election agents to reach the counting centres on time.

The counting agents must ensure that the officials function as per the laid down norms and be alert while the EVMs are being shifted from the strongrooms to the counting centres. The counting agents should be vigilant till the entire counting process is complete.

“The candidates should come out of the counting centres only after taking the declaration form from the returning officer (RO) concerned,” he told the candidates.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said that all the exit polls clearly reveal that the NDA will emerge victorious in at least 21 Lok Sabha seats in AP while the alliance is going to form the government in the State too.

He asked the counting agents to seek recounting if they have any doubts on the counting process.

Purandeswari and the Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar told the candidates to be in touch with their legal teams as there is every possibility of the YSRCP resorting to violent attacks during counting with the fear of getting defeated.