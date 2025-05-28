Naidu declares war on corruption

Kadapa: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday issued a stern warning against corruption, vowing strong action against those involved.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Mahanadu conclave at Kadapa - a traditional stronghold of the YSR Congress Party, Naidu declared that while corruption existed in past regimes, the scale seen duringthe previous YSRCP government was “on an entirely different level”. He stated that with the new coalition government now in power, investigations were underway to unearth the scams of the destructive rulers. He made it clear that the NDA government would hold every corrupt individual accountable.

"By electing us, the people have rejected the corrupt and entrusted us with the responsibility to bring them to justice," he asserted. “Those who looted public wealth and deviated from their duties - be they leaders or officials—will not be spared. Though there may be some delay, punishment is a must," he remarked.

Naidu emphasised that the party's true strength lies in its workers, calling them its “lifeblood and weapons”. He assured that the sacrifices made by workers who fought against destructive regimes would not go in vain, pledging his unwavering support for their welfare. He reiterated TDP's consistent role as a trendsetter in governance, welfare, development, and reforms. "Our commitment is ‘State First,’ and our path is that of positive politics,” he said.

He noted that the TDP is the only regional party to have achieved the record of enrolling one crore members in just 45 days. The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of holding Mahanadu in Kadapa, a deviation from the traditional venue of Tirupati for Rayalaseema. This marked the first Mahanadu in Kadapa after the formation of the coalition government. Despite a year having passed since the elections, Naidu observed that the fervor and passion of the party workers remained undiminished. Recalling the previous election win of 7 out of 10 seats in undivided Kadapa, he urged the workers to strive harder to secure all 10 seats in the next election.

Naidu declared that this 34th Mahanadu would be "marked in golden letters." He condemned the previous regime, alleging that it had turned governance into a “nightmare of political murders, vendettas, and false cases." He accused them of devastating the state with destructive policies and persecuting TDP leaders and workers who dared to question them, leading to many losing their lives. He lauded the resilience of the party workers, stating that despite torture and fabricated cases, "not one worker lowered the party flag."

Naidu maintained that TDP's greatest revolution was social justice, achieved by providing political representation to marginalised communities, particularly bringing BCs into political participation 40 years ago, which made TDP an unstoppable force. He also stressed TDP's instrumental role in shaping national policy, citing the adage, "What Andhra thinks today, India thinks tomorrow," as having been proven many times.

Looking ahead, he emphasised the need for innovation in the party's agenda in this age of technology. He stated that this Mahanadu in Kadapa would host key deliberations and design the future for coming generations.

In terms of new initiatives, Chandrababu Naidu announced that free RTC bus travel for women would commence from August 15. He also confirmed the issuance of DSC notifications and the launch of 'Thalliki Vandanam' scheme before the re-opening of schools. Under this scheme, TDP promised to pay Rs 15,000 to each mother whose child is enrolled in school.

Under the leadership of IT Minister Nara Lokesh, WhatsApp Governance and Mana Mitra have been introduced as game changers for accountability and transparency, Naidu added.

Finally, Naidu underscored the critical need for banning high-denomination currency, revealing that he had submitted a report to the Prime Minister advocating for the introduction of digital currency to trace illegal transactions. He asserted that true public service required clean governance, and that banning high-denomination notes was the only way to eliminate corruption.

Earlier, the TDP supremo paid tributes to the martyrs of Pahalgam and brave soldiers.