Naidu expresses shock over Varupula Raja's death

East Godavari DCCB former chairman and Prathipadu constituency TDP in-charge Varupula Raja (46) died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kakinada on Sunday. He suffered heart attack at night and was immediately rushed to the hospital, from there he was shifted to Apollo hospital. However, the doctors revealed that Raja died. The TDP leader is survived by wife, daughter and son.





The party leaders expressed shock over the untimely death of the leader, who actively participated in the MLC election campaign. Raja served as the DCCB president of the combined East Godavari district during the TDP regime. Raja entered political arena in 2004 and previously served as the vice-chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited (APCOB). In 2019 general elections, he contested as an MLA from Prathipadu constituency of East Godavari district and lost.





TD Supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh and TDP and YSRCP leaders have expressed shock over Raja's death. On Sunday, Naidu arrived at Prathipadu of Kakinada district and consoled the bereaved family members. He said that Raja's death is a great loss for the party. He stated that many people are getting heart related problems after Covid -19. Illegal cases filed by the government was also the reason for Raja's death. He said that the government has filed 12 cases against Raja, who has worked as MPP, DCCB Chairman and APCOB Vice-Chairman.



