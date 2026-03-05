Naidu for fast-track rollout of statewide family database

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the progress of the Family Benefit Management System (FBMS) in his Assembly chamber and directed officials to expedite the creation of a comprehensive family database covering every household in the State.

During the review, the Chief Minister instructed officials to develop the database with 26 key attributes, including Family ID, Aadhaar number, rice card ID, educational qualifications, occupation, mobile number, address, agricultural land details, and urban-rural property information. He emphasised that integrating accurate and verified data would strengthen welfare delivery and policy planning.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that around 82 per cent of the required data has already been compiled and assured that 90 percent of the database would be ready by April 30. However, the Chief Minister stressed the need to integrate databases from all government departments to enhance accuracy and eliminate duplication.

He directed that information be consolidated from departments and agencies such as SGSDW, DISCOMs, MAUD, Webland, Vahan, HRMS, CBDT, Panchayati Raj, and Markfed. Bringing together data from these sources, he said, would enable better identification of beneficiaries, improve transparency, and ensure targeted implementation of welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s objective is to issue a Family Card to every household in the State.

He called upon officials to work in coordination and adhere to timelines to achieve this goal. The FBMS, he noted, will serve as a unified digital platform to streamline service delivery, prevent leakages, and ensure that benefits reach eligible families efficiently.

Emphasising data accuracy and inter-departmental coordination, the Chief Minister said that a fully integrated and verified family database will be a cornerstone of effective governance and citizen-centric administration in the state.