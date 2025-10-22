Naidu for UAE today

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a bid to attract global investments ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on November 14-15. The visit is aimed at promoting Andhra Pradesh as a hub for investments in infrastructure, IT, logistics, ports, and allied sectors. Naidu will travel from Hyderabad to Dubai on Wednesday, where he will hold a series of one-on-one meetings with leading business figures.

His itinerary includes a visit to the Dubai Future Museum, participation in the CII roadshow, and discussions with top industrialists - PNC Menon (Sobha Group) on infrastructure and IT park projects, Sharafuddin Sharaf (Sharaf Group) on logistics and warehousing, and Ramesh Ramakrishna (Transworld Group) on port development opportunities.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister will tour Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island attractions such as Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, followed by meetings with senior executives including Nasser Al Muhairi (ADNOC), Mansoor Al Mansoori (G42 International), Yusuf Ali (Lulu Group), Salmeen Al Ameri (Agthia Group), and representatives from Binance. He will also visit the BAPS Mandir along with UAE’s Minister for Investments Alsuwaidi.

The final day of the visit on Friday will feature the Emirates Business Roundtable and an Andhra Pradesh Telugu Diaspora meet. Naidu is also slated to meet UAE Ministers Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri to explore new avenues for trade and investment partnerships.

Naidu will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Ministers BC Janardhana Reddy and TG Bharath, along with senior officials from the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.