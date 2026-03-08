Give to Gain: Empower Women, Uphold Rights, Justice and Action
Celebrating the strength, courage, and vision of women, these quotes inspire empowerment, action, and equality. They reflect the spirit of the theme “Give to Gain”, International Women’s Day, and the UN Women theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls”, urging support, fairness, and opportunity for every woman and girl
Women have always been the architects of change, the quiet force behind societies, and the visionaries shaping the future. Yet, their journeys have often been hindered by systemic barriers, cultural expectations, and unequal opportunities. Celebrating women is not just about recognition—it is about acknowledging their resilience, their courage, and the transformative impact they have on every sphere of life.
On International Women’s Day, themes like “Give to Gain” remind us that empowerment is a shared responsibility. When women are supported, mentored, and given equal access to education, leadership, and opportunities, the benefits ripple across families, communities, and nations. Likewise, the UN Women’s call for “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls” emphasises the urgent need to uphold fundamental rights, ensure justice, and take tangible action to eliminate discrimination and violence.
The following collection of quotes reflects the spirit of these themes—some inspire personal empowerment, others urge collective responsibility, and all celebrate the unyielding strength of women. Whether through courage, wisdom, or action, these words are a testament to the belief that when women rise, humanity rises with them.
Live Updates
- 8 March 2026 4:22 PM IST
Priyanka Marwha, Managing Director, Jenika Ventures
The theme 'Give To Gain' embodies the true spirit of progress and cooperation that defines leadership and entrepreneurship in general,” says Priyanka Marwaha, Managing Director at Jenika Ventures. “In my over a decade-long experience in the Delhi NCR real estate market, I have come to realize that the true measure of success is giving in every aspect, be it time, knowledge, mentorship, and actual commitment to the cause. Having come from a hospitality background, the importance of service and building relationships has always been at the core of my philosophy.
In the real estate business, trust and building long-term relationships are the keys to success. When we invest in human capital and provide opportunities to new and young minds to come into leadership positions, the entire industry benefits. 'Give To Gain' is a reminder that when we help others grow and provide platforms to share our knowledge and build networks, we are not only building businesses, we are also building a better and more progressive community.”
- 8 March 2026 4:21 PM IST
Nidhi Sabbarwal, Founder of Kalyanamm
The theme of "Give to Gain" shows how people work together to achieve their common goals. Women create a greater impact when they share opportunities and support, and empower one another. Leaders demonstrate their ability to lead by creating opportunities for others to develop their skills and reach their full potential. The process of mentoring and working together while showing compassion to others leads to the creation of stronger communities, which will result in a future where all people feel included. Women have always possessed the ability to develop both ideas and relationships while they create social progress. Women’s Day shows us that when we choose to give our time and knowledge and support others, we create stronger connections which lead to greater resilience and enable women to become confident leaders who work with purpose.
- 8 March 2026 4:20 PM IST
Drishti Madnani, Co-Founder & Beauty Expert – Shryoan Cosmetics
The theme ‘Give To Gain’ highlights an important truth, real success comes from contribution. In the beauty industry, giving confidence to women through accessible and high-quality products has always been our core philosophy at Shryoan Cosmetics. When a woman feels confident in her skin, she steps into the world with strength and purpose. By giving women tools to express themselves and embrace their individuality, we gain something far greater, self-belief, community, and empowerment. This Women’s Day, I believe the focus should be on giving opportunities, mentorship, and encouragement to women everywhere, because when one woman rises, she inspires countless others to rise with her.
- 8 March 2026 4:19 PM IST
Dishi Somani, Founder – Dishis Designer Jewellery
‘Give To Gain’ beautifully reflects the true spirit of womanhood. As women, we naturally uplift others, whether by supporting families, mentoring peers, or building opportunities for communities. In my journey with Dishis Designer Jewellery, I have learned that the more you empower people around you, the stronger your own growth becomes. Giving time, trust, and encouragement creates a ripple effect of confidence and creativity. When women support women, we don’t just grow individually, we build ecosystems of strength. This Women’s Day is a reminder that generosity of spirit, knowledge, and opportunity is the most powerful way to gain progress, purpose, and lasting impact.
- 8 March 2026 4:18 PM IST
Astha Jain, Co-Founder - Ayuvya
Give to Gain' resonates with me deeply because that is exactly how I have experienced growth. Every mentor who opened a door for me, every founder who shared what didn't work so I didn't have to learn it the hard way, that generosity compounded into something much bigger than one person's success. At Ayuvya, we didn't build this alone. Women supported, questioned, and pushed us forward at every stage. This Women's Day, I believe the most powerful thing we can do is be that person for someone else. Because when women genuinely invest in each other, we don't just grow individually, we build an ecosystem that makes it easier for the next woman to go further, faster."
- 8 March 2026 4:18 PM IST
Yuvika Saxena – Marketing Head, Glam21
The International Women's Day 2026 events show that the theme 'Give To Gain' demonstrates the essential truth that women who assist each other will create benefits for all people. The beauty and makeup industry achieves innovation and builds stronger communities through its practice of providing mentorship and platform access to diverse voices. Our marketing work demonstrates that when women receive empowerment to express their beauty they develop stronger relationships with customers. The creative authenticity and purposeful direction of the industry expands when brands develop their female employees into creators and leaders and decision makers. True progress happens when we move beyond competition and focus on collaboration, because when women give support, knowledge, and encouragement, the entire ecosystem gains.
- 8 March 2026 4:16 PM IST
Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited
On International Women’s Day, the focus must move beyond representation to women shaping strategy, governance and enterprise-wide decisions. As technology redefines employment, women in leadership are not just participants in transformation but architects of it. At Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, we believe inclusive leadership strengthens resilience, sharpens decision-making and drives sustainable value creation. When women build and lead companies, they create ecosystems that expand opportunity, embed accountability and cultivate trust. The future of work will be defined by institutions designed by leaders who enable others to rise.
- 8 March 2026 4:16 PM IST
Ridhima Sawant, Chief Transformation Officer, Orient Technologies Limited
This International Women’s Day, we at Orient Technologies believe the focus must shift from celebration to sustained action. Talent is not scarce; retention and progression systems are and strengthening them will define the next decade for women in tech. Structured mentorship and guidance are especially critical for women returning to work, enabling renewed confidence, capability and career continuity. Inclusion must be powered by capability building, not just campaigns, with focused reskilling in high-growth areas such as AI, cloud and cybersecurity. Through our 2nd Inning program, we are committed to building clear pathways for women to return, upskill and lead in the decade ahead.
- 8 March 2026 4:15 PM IST
Preeti Menon, Chief Operating Officer – Product & Digital Engineering Services, Happiest Minds Technologies
Technology is a powerful equalizer, but its full potential is realized when diverse voices lead and innovate. This International Women’s Day, we embrace the spirit of ‘Give to Gain’ by rightfully recognizing that by giving women opportunities to mentor, learn, and lead, we strengthen the entire tech ecosystem. At Happiest Minds, we believe inclusive innovation is essential to building responsible, future ready digital solutions in the age of AI and emerging technologies.
- 8 March 2026 4:14 PM IST
Dr Haseena Kabeer (Author /Educator /Columnist/Poet)
One powerful gift women can give each other is genuine support. When women choose encouragement over competition, mentorship over silence, and solidarity over judgment, they create spaces where every woman can grow. A kind word, a recommendation, sharing opportunities, or simply listening can change someone’s path.
Progress for women is never a solitary journey; it is a collective rise. When one woman stands taller, she lifts others with her. If women consistently choose to uplift, believe in, and advocate for one another, the barriers that once seemed immovable begin to crumble. True empowerment begins when women become each other’s strongest allies.