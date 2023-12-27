Naidu has no future in politics, says Kakani

Podalakuru(Nellore district): Pooh-poohing the TDP’s campaign 'Babu Surety-Bhavishyathu Ki Guarantee,’ Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Tuesday predicted that there would be no future in politics for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Minister inaugurated various developmental works in Pedaraju Palem, Konakaluru, Rama Puram and Chatagotla villages in Podalakuru mandal.

Addressing the gathering at Chatagotla, the Minister said that before launching a new campaign, the TDP leaders should recall how many assurances made by Chandrababu Naidu to the people prior to 2014 elections were fulfilled by him.

Kakani said the TDP has no moral right to seek people’s mandate as it has done nothing for them and instead looted the public money in a big way during its rule.Describing Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan as a 'Package star,' the Minister alleged that the JSP chief was responsible for mortgaging the self-respect of party functionaries and leaders before the TDP leadership. Exuding confidence that the YSRCP would retain power in 2024, Kakani said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all the promises made to people in the party manifesto.