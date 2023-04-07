Naidu has no right to seek support of people, says Botcha

Vizianagaram: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has no right to approach people seeking their support while claiming that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government was taking the state in the path of progress and the state was flourishing on all aspects.

He inaugurated beautification works executed by Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation on Thursday, which include a statue of Mahatma Gandhi taking part in Dandi march. The minister said these status were iconic memories of the country and the next generations would know the milestones of our freedom fighting because of them.

Satyanarayana alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was not able to digest the direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes being implemented by the state government without any leakages and any chance for corruption. "We believe that growing purchasing power of people will help a lot to develop the state. The cash flow would improve the financial activity in the state. Agriculture, education and health are our priority issues and we are working to improve these sectors," he said.

The minister said development of IT sector in Visakhapatnam was taken up during the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy government and the current government will continue the legacy of developing the sector to provide more employment opportunities.

Speaking about the construction works being undertaken on the hills of Rushikonda, he said that they are government buildings and not private constructions. It would be the property of the public but not the private ones, he added.Deputy speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy, district collector A Suryakumari and others attended the programme.