Naidu is a visionary leader: HM

Anakapalli: Marking the 75th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha organised a host of programmes in Anakapalli on Sunday.

As part of it, the Home Minister performed a special puja at Upamaka Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. She broke 101 coconuts on the occasion. Later, a 75-kilo cake was cut on the occasion and distributed to the party men who took part in the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha said that defying his age, the Chief Minister strives to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and focus on the development of the state on all fronts.

“There is no place for ‘exhaustion’ in his world because Chandrababu Naidu works tirelessly for the welfare of the people. He is a visionary leader who is steering the state towards the growth path,” she reiterated.

A number of party leaders, activists took part in the event organised at Nakkapalli.