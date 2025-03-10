Naidu, Jagan mourn demise of renowned musician

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad expressed profound shock and grief over the demise of renowned classical musician, vocalist and composer Garimella Balakrishna Prasad. They prayed for the departed soul to attain eternal peace.

Recalling the invaluable contributions of Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, Chandrababu Naidu said that Balakrishna Prasad composed tunes for about 600 Keertanas of Annamayya as the TTD Asthana Vidwan between 1978 and 2006.

YS Jagan highlighted his distinguished service as a former court scholar of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). He emphasised that Prasad’s legacy extends beyond his mastery as a musician, noting his remarkable work in composing melodies for the devotional hymns of the revered saint-poet Tallapaka Annamacharya.

He stated that Prasad’s efforts in bringing Annamacharya’s music and literature to the masses through his compositions are priceless and will remain unparalleled.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad also expressed grief over the demise of the great scholar and extended heartfelt condolences to the family members of Balakrishna Prasad.