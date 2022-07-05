Naidu, Jagan & Pawan collude with Modi, alleges Congress

Ongole (Prakasam District): District Congress Committee president Eda Sudhakar Reddy alleged that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan colluded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they all support BJP at the Centre. He said that the trio support Narendra Modi, who cheated the public on Special Category Status to the State with support from TDP, YSR Congress Party and Jana Sena.

The Congress leaders from various Assembly constituencies in the district organised a protest at the Collectorate in Ongole on Monday against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State to participate in 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram.

Speaking at the programme, the DCC president Sudhakar Reddy said that Narendra Modi has no right to tour the State. He said, before the elections, Modi made several promises to the State, but after forming government at the Centre, he called the SCS as a closed chapter. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy requested a maximum number of MP seats to demand SCS, but he also cheated and said meekly that there is no requirement for the BJP to listen to the demands of YSRCP.

The Congress leader demanded that YSRCP and TDP should not support the BJP in the presidential election scheduled on July 18.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should try to get the SCS and see the Central government fulfil promises made during the bifurcation of the State.

He advised the public not to vote for Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu or Pawan Kalyan, as every vote to them is an indirect vote to BJP. Sudhakar Reddy requested the public to think over the Congress party, under whose rule the state was developed.