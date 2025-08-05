Naidu keen to make state with highest per capita income in country

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, after reviewing the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and key performance metrics with Planning Department and other senior officials on Sunday, set ambitious targets of reaching a per capita income of over Rs 3 lakh by 2025-2026 fiscal year and over Rs 5 lakh by FY 2029 towards the larger goal of achieving high living standards for the people of Andhra Pradesh, adding: "Andhra Pradesh should become the state with the highest per capita income. Government departments must work to create a better society and better living standards."

The Chief Minister advised the Planning Department to “work like NITI Aayog” and wanted each department to review its progress every quarter. Chandrababu Naidu observed that governance that prioritised vision, people, nature, and technology would yield the best results.

Zeroing on reaching a per capita income of Rs 3,47,871 by the 2025–26 fiscal year, with a long-term goal of Rs 5.42 lakh per capita income by 2029, he said: "Government departments must create and execute forward-thinking plans in their respective areas. We must have a vision that aligns with short-, medium-, and long-term goals. We should identify global trends and seize emerging opportunities. All programmes must be centered on people, families, and society." Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need to consider families as a unit while designing schemes and programmes, ensuring that basic needs were met, and initiatives taken to increase their incomes alongside welfare schemes. The Chief Minister called for government policies and public mindset to be aligned to benefit the environment.

"If we develop vision-centered governance for the people, while protecting the environment and integrating technology, we will achieve good results. That is why governance must prioritise people, vision, nature, and technology and work in coordination for the best outcomes," he amplified.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of adapting to rapidly changing developments and shifts across various sectors. The GVA (Gross Value Added) was a primary factor in mining and agricultural production, he added. In the context, officials informed the Chief Minister that horticultural crops had generated a GVA of Rs 1,26,098 crore, while aqua-related industries had contributed Rs 1.12 lakh crore. Chief Minister Naidu clarified that, aside from economic development, providing quality living standards to the people was essential. He reiterated that 700 government services would be made available online starting August 15.

Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials from various departments were present at the review.