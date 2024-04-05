Naidu lists TDP poll promises, vows bright future to all

Kovvur (East Godavari district): Stating that youth and women empowerment and the upliftment of the poor were his priorities, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu promised that the TDP government will provide 20 lakh jobs for the youth in five years. Until they get jobs, they will be provided an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 every month, he said, adding that his first signature would be on the file of mega DSC.

He addressed Praja Galam election campaign at Kovvur in the district on Thursday. Naidu’s speech was

received with applause by various sections of people present at the meeting and infused party rank and file with enthusiasm.

Chandrababu said through Thalliki Vandanam, the TDP government will provide Rs 15,000 per year to every school-going student. Under the Deepam Scheme, three free gas cylinders will be provided per year. The women will receive Rs 1,500 per month through Aadabidda Nidhi. He said he would create wealth and share the income with the poor. Pensions will be sent to the beneficiary's home every month. He clarified that if someone does not take monthly pension, it will be paid later up to three months at once. Referring to his promise of free travel for women on RTC buses, he said, “Chandranna is your driver. My driving will be safe. I will take the responsibility of protecting women and show ways to increase their income.”

Chandrababu said the three-party alliance government will give Rs 20,000 to farmers every year through the Annadata scheme and set up a corporation for agricultural labourers along with adequate provision of funds.

Chandrababu said during the five-year rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy, no one benefitted in the state. “By claiming SC are his people, he is slitting their throats and has betrayed the Dalits,” he said and reminded that the TDP government had implemented a subplan for Dalits and introduced 27 schemes for them and spent Rs 28,000 crore for their development.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy abolished industrial subsidies for Dalits, cancelled reserved seats in

medical colleges, backlog posts, fee reimbursement, Central subsidies and Ambedkar study circle. TDP gave Innova cars to Dalits to make them car owners instead of drivers, he added.

The TDP chief criticised the Jagan’s government for foisting 6,000 false cases against Dalits and said YSRCP goons killed 188 Dalits. YSRCP MLC Anatha Babu killed his Dalit driver and door-delivered his body.

Naidu said the trend has changed and it is sure that people will dethrone Jagan Mohan Reddy. As an egotistical ruler, Jagan destroyed the state, the future of the people and children, he alleged.

He said the BJP is in power at the Centre and it will be return to power. “To save the state, the three parties, TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena, came together for the betterment of the state,” he explained.