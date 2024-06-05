Naidu made TDP to regain lost ground in Chittoor

Tirupati: In the 2019 elections, the YSRCP delivered a humiliating defeat on the TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in his home district of Chittoor. YSRCP won 13 out of 14 seats, leaving only Naidu to secure a victory, albeit with a reduced majority. Undeterred Naidu, at the age of 74, embarked on a relentless campaign to regain political ground and strengthen his party’s position in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Chittoor district.

Naidu’s tireless efforts and strategic manoeuvres paid off as the TDP, along with its ally Jana Sena Party, made a remarkable comeback by winning 12 of the 14 Assembly seats in the combined Chittoor district. This victory marked a significant resurgence for the TDP, reminiscent of their performance two decades ago in 1994 when they won 14 out of 15 seats in the district, with Congress taking the remaining seat.

Historically, the political landscape in Chittoor has seen shifts in dominance. After the 1994 elections, Congress held sway over TDP until 2009, with Congress winning nine seats in 1999, 10 in 2004 and 7 in 2009, while TDP secured only six, five and six on those three occasions.

The emergence of YSRCP saw Congress’s influence wane, particularly after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP won eight seats in 2014 and 13 in 2019, further diminishing TDP’s presence which won only six and one seat respectively in those two years.

The 2019 defeat was a significant blow to TDP and YSRCP’s continued victories in local body and municipal elections bolstered their confidence. YSRCP even aimed to defeat Naidu in his stronghold of Kuppam, with minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy personally targeting Naidu due to their long-standing rivalry.

Despite these challenges, Naidu remained undeterred. He systematically motivated party cadres and leaders, held regular meetings with activists and announced constituency in-charge names well in advance. His extensive district tours and the Yuva Galam padayatra by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh injected much-needed momentum into the party.

Naidu’s perseverance, even campaigning amid scorching heat, was ultimately rewarded. The electorate acknowledged his efforts by delivering a decisive victory to TDP in 12 constituencies, thereby teaching a lesson to the ruling YSRCP and reaffirming Naidu’s stature as a resilient and strategic leader.