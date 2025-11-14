Naidu misguiding farmers over urea issue: Kakani

Nellore: YSRC Pleader and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is misguiding farmers over utilisation of urea to cover up his government’s failure in supplying it for agriculture operations.

On Thursday, he visited Chennareddypalle village of Podalakur mandal and interacted with farmers, who complained to him that the government wantonly reduced urea supply, quoting the reason that the material will cause cancer if used more than needed.

Responding to their complaint, Kakani criticised that CM Naidu is neglecting farmers as he has no clarity on cultivation. He reminded that former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled all agriculture needs like urea, pesticides at Rythu Bharosa Kendrams during his tenure.

Kakani said they are planning to stage protests over urea issue, which would be decided after discussions with party high command.He also alleged that the government is showing discrimination in sanctioning NTR Bharosa Social Security Pensions with political motive.