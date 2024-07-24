Naidu, Pawan, Lokesh thank Nirmala

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday thanked the Central government for providing oxygen to Andhra Pradesh which was so far on a ventilator.

Thanking Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chief Minister noted that the support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. "On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for recognising the needs of our state and focusing on the capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25," Naidu said. Further, he congratulated Sitharaman for presenting a "progressive and confidence-boosting budget." Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan thanked the Union Finance Minister for allocating Rs 15,000 crore for development of Amaravati as capital city of Andhra Pradesh and other announcements which would benefit the state. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh said the Union Budget allocations for industrial growth, infrastructure, irrigation and others as a 'new sunrise' for the state.

The IT Minister highlighted that their struggle has been recognised. “It is a matter of great pride for the people of the southern state,” he said.

According to the IT Minister, a special and holistic package has been provided to the state, covering all important areas such as industrial growth, infrastructure, irrigation and human resource development. "I would like to make a special mention to the generous contribution made toward Amaravati and Polavaram. Today will be marked as a red letter day in the new state's history," he said. Lokesh said this is the "first step towards our march together to building a state of our dreams".