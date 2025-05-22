Naidu presents silk robes to Goddess Gangamma in Kuppam

kuppam (chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife N Bhuvaneshwari offered silk robes (pattu vastralu) to Goddess Sri Prasanna Tirupati Gangamamba at the temple in Kuppam on Wednesday, on behalf of the State government and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The Chief Minister couple received the blessings of the deity during their visit, which underlined the cultural and spiritual importance of the annual Jatara, particularly in Kuppam—Naidu’s home constituency.

Upon their arrival at the temple, the Chief Minister and his wife were received by Government Whip and MLC K Srikanth, APSRTC Vice Chairman PS Muniratnam, Temple Chairman Ravichandra Babu, and others. In a brief programme, the CM left the town after completing the formalities at the temple. On this occasion, Naidu said that he had the opportunity of witnessing Vishwaroopa Darshanam which is available only once a year and expressed his wish for Goddess Gangamma to bless the state with peace and for all the people to live happily.

Gangamma Jatara, known for its vibrant traditions and deep-rooted local beliefs, is one of the most significant religious festivals in the Chittoor district. Its history dates back to the early 18th century. According to local legend, Lord Venkateswara, angered by his sister Gangamma’s habit of consuming corpses at burial grounds, severed her cheek to stop her. The severed piece is believed to have fallen across several places, including Tirupati and Kuppam. In remembrance of this event, the annual Jatara is held in Kuppam.

A stone structure believed to represent the goddess was discovered years ago at a burial ground in Kuppam. It was later relocated to the town centre, where a temple was built and dedicated to her. The week-long festivities reached a high point with the procession of the deity’s head, which began on Tuesday morning.

The 24-hour-long procession culminated on Wednesday morning with the head being ceremonially fixed onto the trunk of the goddess inside the sanctum. The most sacred moment of the Jatara – Viswaroopa Darshanam – took place thereafter, where devotees witnessed the complete form of the goddess.

The occasion was also attended by CM’s Secretary PS Pradyumna, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, District Collector Sumit Kumar, SP Manikanta Chandolu, KADA Project Director Vikas Marmat, TTD trust board member V Santharam, Kuppam Municipal Chairman Selvam, along with local leaders and officials.