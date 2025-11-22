Naidu pushes food-processing expansion to lift farm value chain

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to prioritise food-processing units in the MSME parks being developed across all 175 constituencies, positioning value addition as a critical lever for strengthening the State’s agricultural economy.

At a review meeting with agriculture department officials on Friday, Naidu said food processing offers the highest direct benefit to farmers by improving price realisation and reducing post-harvest losses. He said the State’s upcoming outreach programme, ‘Rytanna–Mee Kosam’, scheduled from November 24 to 29 and again on December 3, should be used to push best practices across agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture. Public representatives and departmental staff will be required to participate, he said.

The Chief Minister directed that his letter outlining five core farm principles be delivered to every household covered under Rythu Seva Kendras. He emphasised water-security awareness, covering groundwater levels, reservoir storage and efficient water management, as climate risks intensify.

Naidu also pushed a technology-first approach to farming, asking officials to promote mechanisation, drone-based operations, satellite-driven advisories and digital extension services. The State’s Farmer app, he said, must reach every farmer and provide real-time inputs on land records, crop status, weather alerts, pest warnings, market prices, soil diagnostics and market intelligence. “Farmers benefit only when accurate information reaches them instantly,” he told officials.

On horticulture, Naidu directed urgent intervention to stabilise banana prices amid a steep fall triggered by excess production in other states and export-quality damage due to rains. Andhra Pradesh has roughly 40,000 hectares under banana cultivation in Anantapur, Kadapa and Nandyal. Naidu ordered support-price mechanisms, expanded marketing channels and export facilitation, including through rail, waterways and, where required, air cargo.

The Chief Minister also expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Cotton Corporation of India’s handling of cotton procurement, citing farmer distress despite slot bookings through the CCI app. He instructed officials to raise the issue formally with the Centre and ensure cotton growers are shielded from losses.