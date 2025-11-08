Naidu raps ACA over MSK Prasad’s airport snub

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed strong displeasure over the protocol lapse involving former Team India chief selector M S K Prasad at Gannavaram Airport. The incident occurred when airport staff reportedly prevented Prasad from entering the premises as he arrived to welcome World Cup–winning cricketer Sree Charani on Friday.

Naidu spoke to Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) secretary and TDP MP Sana Satish, questioning the lack of coordination and protocol oversight. According to sources, the Chief Minister conveyed his dissatisfaction and instructed Sana Sateesh to ensure that such lapses do not recur.

Prasad, who served as India’s chief selector, alleged that certain ACA members were behind the obstruction. He hinted at escalating the matter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Prasad reportedly filed a complaint with the superintendent of police after being denied entry and was later allowed inside following police intervention.

Sree Charani, who played a key role in India’s recent Women’s ODI World Cup triumph, was accorded a warm reception at Gannavaram by ministers V Anitha, G Sandhya Rani, and S Savitha along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivnath and ACA officials.