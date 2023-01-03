Naidu responsible for stampede deaths at Kandukur, Guntur: Roja

Vijayawada: Minister for Tourism R K Roja alleged that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for Kandukuru and Guntur stampede deaths. She said that they will appeal to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for an inquiry on both the incidents demanding action against those responsible for the deaths.

Speaking to mediapersons at YSRCP central office on Monday, the Minister said the TDP lured poor women promising distribution of free sarees. She alleged that when the women were denied distribution of sarees, it has resulted in stampede and death of three women.

She questioned Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his failure to respond on Guntur incident. She said people are afraid of attending the meetings of Chandrababu Naidu. Stating that there will be no impact with the proposed Padayatra of Nara Lokesh, the Minister said that when Jagan's government has been distributing Rs 2 lakh to each family through welfare schemes, Lokesh has nothing to say in his Padayatra.

Former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that the publicity greed of Chandrababu Naidu resulted in the death of 8 people in Kandukuru and three women in Guntur. Speaking to mediapersons in Gudivada, the ex-Minister said Naidu was responsible for the death of 11 people. He condemned the allegations of Naidu and TDP leaders that police failure resulted in stampede and deaths of 11 persons.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRCP central office, another former Minister Perni Nani condemned the statement of TDP leaders on Guntur incident and said that it is purely a TDP programme and the TDP leaders only applied for necessary permissions to organise the meeting though it was a programme to be organised by a voluntary organisation.

He also found fault with the statement of Naidu immediately after the Guntur incident.