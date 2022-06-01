Naidu sees humiliating defeat for YSRCP in '24

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted that the YSRCP would be trounced in the elections - whenever they were held - as three years of Jagan's rule had turned vexatious to the people.

Addressing a teleconference with his party's key leaders, the TDP chief said he had never come across such an atrocious government that had spread anarchy all around. Listing reasons for the success of the recently concluded Mahanadu, he said the resentment among the people and the Opposition had made the meet a huge success.

He recalled the travails faced by TDP cadres and sympathisers who came from long distances despite the wake of the hurdles created by the administration to them. It was an indication that the people were aspiring for a political change, he said.

The TDP chief made a special mention of the help that farmers of Manduvavari Palem near Ongole had extended for holding the meet by giving their lands. The joint efforts of Ongole leaders had contributed to the huge success of the party's historic conclave. The party leaders in every district should follow the same spirit and inspiration in future programmes.

He asserted that uncontrollable crowds came to Mahanadu while the ruling YSRCP bus yatra witnessed vacant chairs. First, they held 'Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP' but changed it to 'Gadapa Gadapaku government' due to lack of public response. As there was no response still, they started the bus yatra once again. The whole state had seen how the YSRCP bus yatra too had failed miserably.

He asked the party leaders to continue the 'Badude Badudu' programmes everywhere. The membership drive should also be speeded up. Groupism would not be tolerated at any level in the party. Village level leaders should be vigilant over deletion of voters' names.