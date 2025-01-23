Naidu showcases AP as global investment hub

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s busy schedule at the World Economic Forum (WEF) underscores his commitment to advancing key sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture and cutting-edge technology in Andhra Pradesh.

On the third day of the forum, Naidu showcased Andhra Pradesh’s strategic advantages as a premier global investment destination. He held discussions with leaders of top multinational corporations, highlighting the state’s potential in technology, green energy, and infrastructure development.

Naidu met with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian to discuss the establishment of a design center in Visakhapatnam for developing proprietary server chips. He also urged Google Cloud to set up a manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh, offering full support from the state government. Naidu emphasized state’s readiness to serve as a global hub for server management services.

Google Cloud, the world’s third-largest cloud provider, is already operating two cloud regions in Delhi and Mumbai. It recently signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to create a "Data City" in Visakhapatnam, fostering advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and skill development for local youth.

The CM also held talks with Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of Petronas, a leading Malaysian oil and gas company. Petronas is planning to produce 5 million tons of green ammonia annually by 2030 and is exploring investments of Rs 13,000–Rs 15,000 crore in a green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Kakinada.

He invited Petronas to expand operations in Mulapeta, an emerging petrochemical hub, and explore opportunities in the proposed Global Capability Center in Andhra Pradesh.

In a meeting with Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo International Beverages, and Stephen Kehoe, Chairman of the PepsiCo Foundation, Naidu proposed making Visakhapatnam a Global Delivery Center and Digital Hub for PepsiCo.

He also encouraged PepsiCo to collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh Community Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative to strengthen its supply chain and support local farmers. Additionally, Naidu suggested setting up of a Kurkure manufacturing unit to boost industrial growth and create employment opportunities in the state.

Naidu met with Hamad Al Mahmeed from the Bahrain Prime Minister’s Office and Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat. He presented Andhra Pradesh’s progressive industrial policies and emphasized its business-friendly environment, inviting further investments. Chandrababu Naidu’s proactive efforts at the World Economic Forum reaffirm Andhra Pradesh’s position as a rising global hub for innovation and investment. His interactions with global leaders reflect the state’s potential to become a key player in technology, green energy, and sustainable industrial development.