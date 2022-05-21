Naidu spreading hatred among people: Topadurthi Prakash Reddy

Anantapur: Stating that Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu's provocative comments could disturb law and order during his Anantapur district tour, MLA Topadurthi Prakash Reddy lamented that Naidu has done it only for his political interests unable to counter the door-to-door campaign of the government.





Addressing the media at the party central office here on Saturday, the MLA stated that TDP chief has been trying to create faction among people for his vested interests. He said former chief minister should focus on explaining to people what he has done to the State while he was in power rather than spreading false propaganda against the government.

In a counter to the comments of Naidu on false cases against TDP cadre in Rapthadu constituency, the MLA said it was during the TDP regime, that false cases were charged against the YSRCP cadre and released the list of SC/ST atrocities cases registered between 2014-2019 compared with the current government.

He said the State government has been releasing water to Peruru dam for the last three years free of cost unlike TDP and added that even people voted for TDP also praised the government. He said while the Chief Minister has been committed to the welfare and development of BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities, Naidu has been encouraging factions in the Rayalaseema region for his political benefits. He said Naidu has been trying to form alliances with BJP, TDP, Janasena, and CPM to fight against the Chief Minister only to come to power.