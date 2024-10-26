Naidu stresses on united fight by NDA parties

Vijayawada: Giving a roadmap to the candidates who are in the race for theelectionto the Graduates constituency in the Legislative Council, TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed the candidates to go forward in close coordination with the Jana Sena and the BJP leaders.

In a teleconference with MPs, MLAs, and other senior leaders of the TDP in the combined East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts, Chandrababu Naidu directed all of them to strive hard for the victory of the MLC candidates.

“We have already announced Perabattula Rajasekhar as the candidate for the combined East and West Godavari districts and Alapati Rajendra Prasad as the candidate for the Krishna and Guntur districts after gathering the opinion of the leaders and activist from all the four districts,” he said.

Since the last date for voter enrolment is November 6, all the leaders in these four districts should complete the enrolment before the deadline, the TDP chief told them. Also, the candidates should organise coordination meetings with the leaders of all the three alliance partners in every segment as the NDA has got 93 per cent of votes polled as all the three parties worked unitedly, he said.

“We are working hard day and night for the progress of the state and this should reach the common man. The Centre has already given its consent for Amaravati rail line and the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has launched the developmental works in rural areas,” Chandrababu said.

The state government should always work for the welfare of the people and what is more important is that this should be taken to the people at the same time, the Chief Minister said and asked the party leaders to explain to the people in detail about the schemes that have been implemented and the decisions taken in the past four months.

Appealing to all the graduates to enrol themselves as voters, Chandrababu said that notifications have been issued to fill the vacant posts through DSC and six policies have been adopted to attract investments to the state.

“We are moving ahead with the aim of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the next five years and the State Government making every possible effort to revive the AP brand,” the Chief Minister observed.

Stating that discussions are on to fill all the nominated posts, he said that financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each has been extended to every victim of the recent floods in a record manner.

Chandrababu is very keen that all the leaders of the three alliance partners should work hard to ensure that the NDA remains in power permanently. Ministers and the MLAs should only target their success in the polls, he said and told the party leaders to form mandal-wise NDA coordination committees keeping in view the NDA victory 2029 polls.