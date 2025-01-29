Naidu to campaign against Kejriwal

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is set to campaign in the national capital, New Delhi, for the upcoming Assembly elections against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He will be campaigning on behalf of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

On February 1, Naidu plans to campaign in support of BJP candidates in areas of New Delhi with a significant Telugu-speaking population. The BJP leadership is involving all its alliance partners particularly from the South to garner the support of voters from Southern states. The polling for the Assembly elections is scheduled for February 5, with the results to be announced on February 8.

It may be recalled that during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra PradeshDeputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conducted separate campaigns. The 'Mahayuti' alliance achieved a significant victory in those elections, leading to BJP senior leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assuming the role of the state’s Chief Minister once again. Similarly, for the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has been asked to participate in the campaign. The party in-charge Rajiv Chandrasekhar spoke to Naidu over phone on Monday and requested him to join the public meeting on February 1. It is learnt that Naidu has agreed to participate and address the public meeting.

The AP BJP president D Purandeswari is already campaigning in areas where there are substantial Telugu people. It is not yet known whether only Naidu would be attending the February 1 public meeting or Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will also join.